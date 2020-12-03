Metamaterials Market to Reach USD 3.61 Billion by 2027 : Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., MetaShield LLC, MediWise Ltd.

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- The Global Metamaterials Market is anticipated to attain a market valuation of USD 3.61 billion by the end of 2027, according to the latest research report by Emergen Research. The market is majorly driven by the rising need for advanced technologies in numerous industrial applications such as absorbers, antennas, and superlenses to enhance the machinery's reliability and performance.



These engineered materials have enhanced electromagnetic properties and are applicable in various industry verticals, such as automotive, medical, and consumer electronics. The metamaterials market is propelled by the soaring demand for the materials from the telecommunications sector due to its vast potential to be used in radar-like devices.



The global metamaterials market's landscape is highly competitive, with a massive presence of small, medium, and large enterprises. The increasing competition in the market can be attributed to the emergence of lucrative business opportunities and advancements in products and technologies during the forecast period.



Key Highlights from the Report:

- The aerospace and defense end-user segment is anticipated to lead the market growth during the projected timeframe due to the rapid development of the sector in resilient economies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Russia, India, and Germany.

- The antenna segment is presumed to register a strong growth rate during the projected period attributable to the rising need for advanced antennas in sectors, such as aerospace and defense, and telecommunications, among others.

- The absorber segment is anticipated to garner higher revenue during the estimated timeframe due to the benefits of metamaterials in manufacturing products, such as superlenses and cloaking systems.

- Some prominent players operating in the industry are JEM Engineering, Kymeta Corporation, MetaShield LLC., Multiwave Technologies AG, MediWise Ltd., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, LLC, Echodyne, Inc., Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., NKT Photonics AS, and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., among others.

- In September 2019, a collaboration between Caltech and the Georgia Tech Zurich team designed and developed a new metamaterial capable of changing shapes.



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Metamaterials Market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Frequency Selective Surface

- Tunable

- Electromagnetic

- Terahertz

- Photonic

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Super Lens

- Antenna

- Absorber

- MRI

- X-ray

- Cloaking Devices

- Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Medical

- Automotive

- Consumer Electronics

- Aerospace and Defense

- Energy and Power

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o BENELUX

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



