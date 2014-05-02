MetaNeural, Online Expert Advisor Announces Bitcoin and New York Coin Are Preferred Payment Methods

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- MetaNeural Expert Advisor has implemented the acceptance of Bitcoin and NewYorkCoin as their preferred payment methods. New York Coin is now required for all weekly trials of their Expert Advisor which runs on a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) software platform. Full versions o f the trading software can be paid in either Bitcoin or New York Coin.



"We decided to implement the acceptance of digital currency to show our support for the cryptocurrency movement and continue to stay one step ahead of our competition. Bitcoin and New York Coin were our first choices due to their entrenched infrastructure and nearly instantaneous transaction verifications, respectively." -- stated MetaNeural



A representative from The New York Coin Foundation added "we are thrilled to have been chosen along with Bitcoin to provide a fast, secure and transaction free payment method to MetaNeural and their clients."



While Bitcoin has been trading for over 5 years and is clearly the Gold standard of cryptocurrency, NewYorkCoin is a brand new "alt-coin" that is rapidly gaining traction (and real-world merchant acceptance) due to its aggressive and innovative marketing approach and robust suite of client applications. A distributed, decentralized and secure information economy appealing to the libertarians and quasi-anarchists amongst us.



As more businesses begin to accept cryptocurrencies, their nearly instantaneous transaction verifications, inability to do chargebacks and virtually zero transaction fees will certainly entice more and more to demand Bitcoin and NewYorkCoin over traditional payment methods. This revolution in payment processing and money transfer is clearly in it's infancy. But a future with digital currencies appears to be inevitable.



For more information about Bitcoin visit bitcoin.org



For more information about New York Coin visit newyorkco.in



For more information about MetaNeural EA visit metaneural.com