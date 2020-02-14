Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Pancreatic cancer is the fourth-leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, with an estimated 43,090 deaths in 2017 as per the American Cancer Society.

2. Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most common cancer in the United Kingdom, accounting for three per cent of all new cancer cases.

3. There were approximately 53,000 individuals diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas in the United States each year, and approximately 43,000 individuals succumb to the disease annually.



Key benefits of the report

1. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology and Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market.



"Males show a higher proportion of incidence of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer as compared to females in the 7MM."



Currently, pancreatic cancer treatment options include Surgery, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Radiation Therapy, either on their own or in combination. If the cancer is in nearby organs or blood vessels (locally Metastatic) or has spread (metastasized) to other parts, surgery is not a preferred option for the treatment. Instead, in that case, treatment will focus on relieving symptoms related to jaundice, digestive problems, and pain.



Chemotherapy is a commonly preferred option for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. It may shrink the tumors or slow their growth and may help patients live longer. Currently, the standard chemotherapy drug for the metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment is Gemzar (Gemcitabine). In 1996, it got approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pancreatic Cancer. The general side effects of treatment, including fever, infection, and elevation of liver enzymes are usually transient and easily manageable. In November 2004, the US FDA approved Erlotinib (Tarceva) manufactured by OSI Pharmaceuticals, for first-line treatment of affected patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine.



The current Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market is dependent on the chemotherapeutic agents and targeted agents. Although, as there are many various side effects of currently available therapies/medication, so, there is a need for new therapies in the market with no or minimal adverse effects to provide proper Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer treatment to the affected patients. Several companies are working for the launch of new therapies to provide better corrective treatment to the patients, which can change the market outlook in the coming years.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. CPI-613

2. Masitinib

3. Glufosfamide

4. TG01

And many others



The key players in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer market are:

1. Rafael Pharm0061

2. AB Science

3. Eleison Pharmaceuticals

4. Targovax

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Country-Wise Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Marketed Drugs

9.1. Erlotinib: OSI Pharmaceuticals

9.2. Gemzar: Eli Lilly

10. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. CPI-613: Rafael Pharma

10.3. Masitinib: AB Science

10.4. Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

10.5. TG01: Targovax

11. Attribute Analysis

12. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Size

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Total 7MM Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis

13. 7MM Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.2. Germany

13.3. France

13.4. Italy

13.5. Spain

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Japan

14. Market Access and Reimbursement

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. Appendix

18. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



