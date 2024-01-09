New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Metaverse Blockchain Games Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Metaverse Blockchain Games market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Fight of The Ages (Singapore), Nintendo (Japan), The Sandbox Game (Hong Kong), Binemon (Germany), CyberTrade (United Arab Emirates), Axie Infinity (Vietnam), Ancient Kingdom (Vietnam), Metastrike (Vietnam), Netmarble (South Korea), Alien Worlds (Switzerland), Illuvium (Australia), GlobalBet (Malta).



Scope of the Report of Metaverse Blockchain Games

Metaverse blockchain games represent a fusion of blockchain technology and the concept of the metaverse within gaming environments. These games are built on blockchain networks, enabling decentralized ownership, interoperability, and verifiable scarcity of in-game assets. They immerse players in expansive, interconnected virtual worlds, where they can create, trade, and own digital assets, avatars, or land using blockchain-based tokens. The metaverse aspect emphasizes a persistent, shared online space, blurring the lines between real and virtual experiences, while blockchain technology ensures transparency, security, and ownership rights of in-game items. These games often allow for user-generated content, social interactions, and economic opportunities, creating ecosystems where players can engage, collaborate, and monetize their participation within a decentralized, interconnected gaming universe.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Game Type (Shooting, RPG, Geolocation AR, Sports, Action, Simulation), Platform (Android, Windows, IOS, Others), End-users (Players, Investors)



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of Blockchain-based Games Among the Video Game Players and Investors

Increased Use of VR and Metaverse Technology in the Video Gaming to Create More Immersion in the Virtual World



Market Trends:

Emerging Trend of Fully Realized VR-based Metaverse in the Gaming Industry



Opportunities:

High Growth of Metaverse Games as a Social and Investment Opportunity Will Boost the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



