Metaverse in Gaming Market Size Surge Valuation of $119.2 Billion at a CAGR of 39.3% by 2028

The global Metaverse in Gaming Market size to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2023 to USD 119.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The Metaverse in gaming Market is fuelled by rising demand for online gaming. The substantial global in-game metaverse market suggests many consumers are familiar and comfortable with making transactions in virtual worlds, which sets the stage for more commerce (market growth) to shift towards gaming metaverse experiences. AR and VR headsets will continue to be the primary choice for immersive interactive gaming metaverse experiences for quite some time, but less intrusive technologies will become more common in the near future. Glasses-free display technologies and holographic projection is already gaining traction and will mature to become a more common gaming metaverse gateway.



By component, hardware segment to record highest CAGR during the forecast period



The use of HUD in the entertainment sector is expected to fuel the growth of the AR devices segment of the market. The ability of AR devices to combine the real world with virtual objects has increased their demand in various applications. Mobile-based HMDs have a high resolution and a 360° viewing angle. The use of mobile phones for 3D navigation with a real-time overlay of computer graphics has numerous applications in the gaming sector and live entertainment; this is expected to drive the growth of the AR devices segment of the market. The use of AR in mobile applications for Android- and iOS-based devices has significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. Presently, AR smart glasses are the most demanded among AR devices in industrial applications, thereby contributing to the growth of the AR devices segment.



By hardware, the VR devices segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period



VR technology provides users with a virtual environment using computer hardware and software. It provides a fully immersive environment wherein users can interact with objects like those in the real world. This technology uses gesture-recognition systems, sensors, and embedded electronic components. Processors help execute input and give users an output to perceive that virtual objects are a part of the environment. VR technology is used in military, consumer, training, education, and retail applications. VR is a fascinating way to traverse using nothing more than the power of technology, with a headset and motion-tracking technology. Prominent VR devices are Meta Quest, Valve Index, HTC Vive, HP Reverb, and Sony PlayStation, among others. VR headsets quintessentially include a stereoscopic display (providing separate images for each eye), stereo sound, and sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes for tracking the position of the user's head to match the orientation of the virtual camera with the user's eye positions in the real world. Few VR headsets also have eye-tracking sensors and gaming controllers. The VR glasses use a technology called head-tracking, which changes the field of vision or Field of View (FoV) as a person turns his/her head.



By region, North America to showcase immense growth during the forecast period



North America has an advanced communication, blockchain and extended reality technology infrastructure that helps Metaverse in gaming solution providers offer quality services to players. The US invests heavily in R&D activities. It is also one of the early adopters of metaverse in gaming. The region is home to companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Unity, and Nexon which aids in driving the growth of the market in the country. The use of AR, VR, MR technologies in gaming hardware, gaming engines for gaming platforms design is expected to fuel the US market growth. More than half of 9- to- 12-year-olds in the United States play on Roblox at least regularly, and ten of the top 14 gaming platforms utilized by American children feature a social play component. Metaverse demands large bandwidth of internet for seamless functioning. North America is a decent playground with increasing internet speeds associated with new generation of air waves, and hence the adoption of gaming metaverse is subject to only increase going forward. Higher Internet speed ensures reduced latency and higher bandwidth to handle better resolutions.



Market Players



