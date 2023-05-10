NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Metaverse in Manufacturing market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), BMW AG (Germany), NVIDIA (United States), Unity (United States), Microsoft, Inc. (United States), AutoDesk (United States), Altair (United States)



Brief Overview on Metaverse in Manufacturing:

Manufacturing is a highly complex process that is perhaps the most important step in supply chain management. In today's market, many various manufacturing strategies optimize for distinct goals. Labor expenses, inventory control, overhead customization, and production speed are all factors in these techniques. From 2021 to 2030, the global metaverse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7 percent. The pandemic has hastened the establishment of virtual communities and heightened interest in the concept of the metaverse. The metaverse is unquestionably the next great manufacturing tech revolution. It will increase productivity and efficiency while also lowering expenses and assisting manufacturers in achieving better overall results. If decision-makers want to stay competitive, they must take advantage of the metaverse's benefits. While manufacturing is still in its infancy, the metaverse has immense potential to revolutionize and improve the industry. Manufacturers' first realistic step is to meet digital operations. They should collect data from processes, aggregate it, and connect it across the supply chain using interoperability protocols.



Key Market Trends:

The High Growth in the Digital Twins

The Increasing Demand Metaverse for the Workforce Training

Rising Adoption of Supply Chain Management



Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from Untapped Market

Technological Advancement in the Field of Industry Evolution



Market Growth Drivers:

High Demand due to Production process design will become more rapid

The Increasing Number of Product Design



Challenges:

Ecosystem Interpolability



Segmentation of the Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market:

by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Supply Chain Management, Product Designing and Development, Factory Landscape, Virtual Warehouse, Others), End User Industries (Automotive, Electronics, Design Companies, Textile, Logistics Providers, Others), Technology (Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, IoT)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2018-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Metaverse in Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Metaverse in Manufacturing market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2018-2028

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



