Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Is Booming Worldwide : Microsoft, AutoDesk, NVIDIA, Unity, Hyundai Motor

Major players profiled in the study are:

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), BMW AG (Germany), NVIDIA (United States), Unity (United States), Microsoft, Inc. (United States), AutoDesk (United States), Altair (United States)



Scope of the Report of Metaverse in Manufacturing

Manufacturing is a highly complex process that is perhaps the most important step in supply chain management. In today's market, many various manufacturing strategies optimize for distinct goals. Labor expenses, inventory control, overhead customization, and production speed are all factors in these techniques. From 2021 to 2030, the global metaverse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.7 percent. The pandemic has hastened the establishment of virtual communities and heightened interest in the concept of the metaverse. The metaverse is unquestionably the next great manufacturing tech revolution. It will increase productivity and efficiency while also lowering expenses and assisting manufacturers in achieving better overall results. If decision-makers want to stay competitive, they must take advantage of the metaverse's benefits. While manufacturing is still in its infancy, the metaverse has immense potential to revolutionize and improve the industry. Manufacturers' first realistic step is to meet digital operations. They should collect data from processes, aggregate it, and connect it across the supply chain using interoperability protocols.



On 23rd April 2021, The BMW Group and NVIDIA are generating a completely new approach to planning highly complex manufacturing systems â€" with the Omniverse platform. The virtual factory planning tool integrates a range of planning data and applications and allows real-time collaboration with unrestricted compatibility. As industry leaders, the BMW Group and NVIDIA are setting new standards in virtual factory planning.



On 6th Jan 2022, Hyundai Motor Company, the global mobility innovator, and Unity, the worldâ€™s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced at CES 2022 a partnership to jointly design and build a new metaverse roadmap and platform for Meta-Factory.



The Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Supply Chain Management, Product Designing and Development, Factory Landscape, Virtual Warehouse, Others), End User Industries (Automotive, Electronics, Design Companies, Textile, Logistics Providers, Others), Technology (Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, IoT)



Market Opportunities:

- The Growing Demand from Untapped Market

- Technological Advancement in the Field of Industry Evolution



Market Drivers:

- High Demand due to Production process design will become more rapid

- The Increasing Number of Product Design



Market Trend:

- The High Growth in the Digital Twins

- The Increasing Demand Metaverse for the Workforce Training

- Rising Adoption of Supply Chain Management



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Forecast



