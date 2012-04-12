Meter Technology Company Announces Gas, Electric and Hydronic System Services

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Meter Technology Werks, a leading submetering services and water flow meters company recently announced the offering of products and services in the gas, electric and hydronic cooling and heating systems industries as well as water metering. Meter technology companies typically specialize in water, electric or gas which limits the full spectrum of meter products and services provided – Meter Technology Werks ability to offer these services makes them a “One Stop Shop” for companies and organization requiring metering. According to their website,



“Unlike our peers we are able to provide a full range of metering hardware, electronics, reading services, 3rd party billing service referrals, or any combination thereof. We further differentiate ourselves by not only offering a complete line of equipment and services for water but also for gas, electric, and hydronic heating/cooling systems”.



Meter Technology Werks products include top name brand meters from Master Meter, Elster, Aclara, Neptune, Infinity, Sensus and more. The full range of meters provided include wireless, water, gas, electric and BTU meters (which measures the content of liquid or gas – the term comes from British Thermal Units). The company sells meter products as well as providing instillation, consultation and repair services.



Meter Technology Werks is a Tampa, Florida-based company founded in 2004 by veteran meter technology expert Matt White. Matt obtained his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Central Florida and worked for top engineering companies like Lockheed Marin and ABB Water Meters which became Elster AMCO where he enhanced his expertise in the water meter business culminating in over 20 years of industry experience.