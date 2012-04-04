Meter Technology Werks Announces Sub-Metering Products and Services

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- Meter Technology Werks (MTW) announced products and services being offered for the multi-family industry. From metering hardware and meter reading services to third-party billing referral services, Meter Technology Werks provides comprehensive sub-metering and water meter services for a wide range of businesses and organizations.



Hardware provided includes products for gas, electric, and hydronic heating and cooling systems, all with expert instillation. Meter Technology Werks is partnered with top name brands like: Master Meter, Elster, Infinity, Neptune, Istec, Aclara, Inovonics, Sensus and more. These are the top products for: Wireless Solutions, Water Flow Meters, Gas, Electric and BTU Meters. According to their website,



“Meter Technology Werks, MTW, was formed in 2004 to provide full service sub-metering solutions to the multi-family industry. Led by a team of professionals, MTW has over 30 years combined experience in the sub-metering industry”.



Meter Technology Werks was founded by Matt White who has decades of experience in the sub-metering industry. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Central Florida and recently joined the Infinity Metering as VP of Sub-Metering. He was also Chairman of the Board on the NSUAA. According to their website,



“No matter what your needs are, MTW will provide a custom sub-metering solution to meet your specific needs. We only offer state-of-the-art sub-metering solutions that are non-proprietary, industry proven, and job specific to each property”.



Sub-metering is a popular system for multi-family locations like apartments, condominiums or other multi-tenant buildings or locations. It allows owners to monitor the use of water among individual tenants. Utilities like natural gas, water, electricity, HVAC, cable television, steam are all known to use sub-metering products. Sub-metering often requires frequent testing, reading a repair as meters can receive weather damage or be tampered with – technology within major brands continues to improve making reading easier and more precise.