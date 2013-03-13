Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Metering (Chemical Injection / Dosing) Pump Market By Type & Application - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Metering (Chemical Injection /Dosing) Pump Market By Type (Diaphragm & Plunger/Piston) & Application (Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Pater) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
Growing demand for environment friendly waste water disposal and increasing investment in modernization of infrastructure will drive the global chemical injection (metering /dosing) pump market to $4.1 billion by 2017, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2012 to 2017. Asia-Pacific, with its developing economies and rapidly expanding manufacturing bases, is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.
Other factors driving growth in the metering or chemical injection pump market are stringent efficiency and environment related regulations; growth of water/waste water treatment and oil & gas industries; and increased demand for automation of the processes. Metering pump is a moderately developing market due to its unaltered applications which makes it a backbone of many processes across various industries. Water treatment industry is the major buyer of those pumps followed by oil & gas, followed by chemical industries. Other industries, which have small but significant shares in metering pump market are, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, pump & paper, agriculture & pesticides, and textile industry.
New products launch has been the key strategy followed by the metering pump manufacturers to increase their revenue and market share. The manufacturers are mainly focusing on R&D in order to develop new and improved products, which offer more distinguished features such as more precision, control, and efficiency. Milton Roy (U.S.), Idex Corporation (U.S.), Lewa GmbH (Germany) - a unit of Nikkiso (Japan), Neptune (U.S.) - a unit of PSG Dover (U.S.), Alltech Dosieranlagen GmbH (Germany), and Grundfos Water Treatment GmbH (Germany) are some of the major industry players following the same strategy.
By region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market which is also the highest growing. Europe is the second largest market closely followed by Americas. By country, China is the single largest end-user for metering pumps. Availability of comparatively low cost raw materials and soaring growth of end use application industries supplemented by high domestic and foreign investment is driving the growth in China. In Americas, U.S. is leading the growth owing to technological advancement and desired precision in operations.
Metering pumps are usually diaphragm, and plunger or piston types. Diaphragm type metering pumps occupy maximum market share due to the high accuracy and less maintenance offered by these pumps. Metering pumps are also used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, etc. Metering pumps which can efficiently handle the corrosive fluids and maintain hygiene are highly demanding products.
