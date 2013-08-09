Metering Pump Market Worth $4,100 Million by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The report “Metering Pump (Dosing/Chemical Injection) Market, by Type (Diaphragm & Plunger/Piston) and Application (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Pater)- Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017 defines and segments the global metering pump market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue. Variable frequency drives market is estimated to grow from $3,165 million in 2012 to $4,100 million by 2017, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2012 to 2017.



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Chemical injection or metering pump market is mainly driven by growing demand for energy efficiency and stringent regulations about safe waste water disposal and environment protection implemented by Governments globally. Asia-Pacific, due to its growing infrastructure investment and growing manufacturing industry, is the major growth engine for this market. China, as a country is the largest end-user of metering pumps and is expected to continue to grow at a significantly high growth rate.



Demand of automation and efficient operation is drawing transactions in various industries which in turn are creating new market for metering pumps. New and advanced pumps are being continuously introduced in the market. Digital metering pumps that already exist in the market are being employed by industries. The development in the digital metering pump technology will make its operation more efficient and precise in water & waste water treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceuticals, foods & beverages, and other areas. On an account of changing consumer needs, introduction of more advanced products and increasing applications of metering pumps, the market will experience an increase in demand in the future.



The report segments the global metering pump market by type, applications, and geography. It also focuses on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report forecasts revenue and shipments of the global metering pump market and its various submarkets with respect to four main regions such as Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). At the country level U.S., Brazil, Mexico, China, India, Germany, and Italy were analyzed.



Metering pump manufacturers are constantly trying to modify their product lines in order to increase their market share, which in turn helps them to gain bulk supply contracts. Thus, all major players are focusing on new product innovations as their key strategy. This market is highly fragmented and hence, merger & acquisition is the second most preferred strategy followed by leading industry players to increase their market penetration in various regions. Leading industry players of this market include Milton Roy (U.S.), Idex Corporation (U.S.), Lewa GmbH (Germany) - a unit of Nikkiso (Japan), and Neptune (U.S.) - a unit of PSG Dover (U.S.).



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