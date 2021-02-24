New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The Global Metering Pumps Market is forecast to reach USD 7.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from end use industries, coupled with the rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies governs the growth of the market. The surging demand for environment friendly waste-water treatment procedures will also contribute to the increasing demand for metering pumps in the coming years. The most common applications of metering pumps include water treatment, chemical, food processing, and other industries where well-defined flow rate is essential, when tasks such as the chemical treatment of water in boilers for use in cooling towers, or while working potable water. Other applications include operations such as for the blending of liquids in food processing plants, and to reduce frictional losses when moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines, and many others.



Leading Metering Pumps manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Flowrox

Graco

Dover Corporation

IDEX Corporation

Grundfos

Lewa

Injection Technical Control Incorporation

Milton Roy

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC

SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH

Prominent

Seko S.P.A

Seepex GmbH

Verder Group

Swelore Engineering Private Limited

Wanner Engineering

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the pump drives, the solenoid-driven pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018. Solenoid pumps are usually used in water treatment and chemical processing plants. Solenoid pumps are the simplest type of pumps because they have very few moving parts, due to which the drive is virtually wear-free. The pump requires no lubricated bearings or shafts; thus, lowering the maintenance and repair costs. They also provide outstanding continuous running characteristics.



Among the product type, the diaphragm metering pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~45% in the year 2018. Diaphragm pumps are one of the most versatile pumps. They have the ability to handle a wide range of viscosity, including caustic and abrasive. Since they operate on air, they are intrinsically safe and considered as explosion-proof when grounded properly and following local code. The pumps need no complicated controls, fittings, or motors to install and operate. Moreover, these require less maintenance and are relatively inexpensive.



The peristaltic pumps are forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Peristaltic pumps limit the media to tubing to avoid contamination of the pump and fluid. Thus, the contamination-free properties of these pumps makes it particularly suitable for use in high purity applications, including the transfer or dosing of additives and chemicals in food, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor applications.



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market is the increase in infrastructural and industrial development. China, India, Japan, and other Asian countries are experiencing robust investments in infrastructure, which is expected to aid in increasing industrial output. The improving economic conditions in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to provide further opportunities for pump manufacturers, owing to the growing construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries in the coming years.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metering Pumps market on the basis of Pump Drive, product type, industry vertical, and region:



Pump Drive Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps

Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

Pneumatic Metering Pumps

Others



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diaphragm Metering Pumps

Mechanically Deflected Diaphragm

Hydraulically Deflected Diaphragm

Plunger Metering Pumps

Peristaltic Pumps



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

CAGR of the market calculated for the forecast duration 2019-2027

Detailed analysis of factors expected to boost the growth of the machinery market in the coming years

Accurate valuation of the global Metering Pumps Market size and its market share against the global landscape

Predictions of future trends and shift in consumer preferences

Growth of the machinery sector in various regions including, Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and leading manufacturers

Exhaustive database of elements that might curtail the growth of the market



The growth of this Metering Pumps Market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Metering Pumps products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.



Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Metering Pumps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Metering Pumps Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from end use industries

4.2.2.2. Rising industrialization and urbanization

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for environmentally friendly waste-water treatment

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for diaphragm metering pumps

4.2.2.5. Rising demand from the Asia Pacific region

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Metering Pumps Market By Pump Drive Insights & Trends



Continued…..