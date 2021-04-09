Methacrylate Monomers Market Trends, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Regional Growth, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global methacrylate monomers market is forecast to reach USD 13.46 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand for methacrylate monomers across various industries, coupled with the need for durable paints and coatings, will boost the growth of the market. The application of methacrylate-based monomers as coatings is used in various industries such as architecture, automotive, and other industries. The architecture sector uses these coatings as surface coatings on aluminum, building surfaces, plastic, metals, glass, paper, steel, and more. In the automotive industry methacrylate coatings offer a rich gloss effect as well as a shield from mechanical and chemical attack.



Methacrylate monomers are also used for composing methacrylate adhesives, which are formed of elastomers and toughening agents. Methacrylates are available in a range of cure speeds which exhibit superior low-temperature impact performance. High strength bonds can be achieved with a variety of materials, especially plastics. Moreover, in the healthcare industry, these monomers are used for dental applications, due to their lower physicomechanical properties such as degree of conversion, hardness, modulus, and shrinkage, than those of conventional materials of proven clinical performance.



Key participants include:

Evonik Industries, The DOW Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, Sumitomo Chemical, BASF, Arkema, Nippon Shokubai, Eastman Chemical Company, Esstech, Estron Chemical, Fushun Anxin Chemical, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Kuraray, Gelest, Gantrade Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Ted Pella, and Hitachi Chemical, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global methacrylate monomers market on the basis of application, derivatives, industry vertical, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Acrylic Sheets

- Molding

- Paints and Coatings

- Additives

- Adhesives

- Others



Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Behenyl Methacrylate

- Tert-Butyl Methacrylate

- Cyclohexyl Methacrylate

- Iso-Decyl Methacrylate

- Stearyl Methacrylate

- Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Automotive

- Architecture

- Electronics

- Advertisement & Communication

- Building & Construction

- Healthcare & Life Science

- Aerospace

- Marine

- Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o UK

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Tert-butyl methacrylate accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Tertiary-butyl methacrylate is a highly versatile monomer, with UV weather ability, and superior solubility properties. It has applications in numerous areas such as feedstock for chemical syntheses. These monomers increase the viscosity and reduce the temperature characteristics of lubricants, which helps in the conservation of energy.

- The paints & coating application account for the largest market share of ~22% in the year 2018. Acrylic paints contain one or more methacrylate-based products, which help enable paints and coatings to be applied efficiently while producing a durable and long-lasting coating. This helps to protect the surface from sunlight, rain, and other factors that may cause the layers to degenerate. The durability of methacrylate-based paints and coatings is used for numerous applications, such as roadway marking paints.

- The electronics industry accounted for the largest market share of ~18% in the year 2018. The electronics industries use methacrylate-based polymers to manufacture flat-screen computer monitors and televisions, as well as in DVDs, compact discs and laser discs. Printed circuit board coatings also contain methacrylate, which can provide them with increased resistance to corrosion, and improving their service life.

- North America held the second-largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018, owing to the demand for methacrylate monomers for several applications across many industries, such as marine, electronics, automotive, and aerospace, among others.

- The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Methacrylate Monomers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Methacrylate Monomers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

……

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Component Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Sumitomo Chemical

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Component Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Mitsubishi Chemical

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Component Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Nippon Shokubai

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Component Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. The DOW Chemical Company

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Component Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Arkema

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Component Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Evonik Industries

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Component Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Eastman Chemical Company

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.



