Methadone-Withdrawal Explains Methadone: Wonder Drug or Just Another Addictive Narcotic

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Recovering addicts are put on methadone treatment programs where they receive a small amount of methadone every day. Because of the way it is formulated it is slowly released into the body so the effects last quite long.



However as much as methadone is a great drug it does pose a number of challenges to those to whom it is administered. The greatest of these is the risk of an overdose and the withdrawal experienced when you stop taking it.



The fact that methadone is long acting can sometimes be a double edged sword; easing addiction side effects and on the other hand putting the person at risk of an overdose. You may imagine that the overdose will arise from taking too much of the drug, but in a lot of the cases it occurs from taking the regular prescribed dosage. How, you may wonder?



Well because of the way methadone is broken down and absorbed in the body it will have a different reaction in different people, in some it will be used up much faster than others. The danger with it is that if it is slowly broken down in your body the time to take your next dose may come while you still have high levels of Methadone in your blood resulting in an overdose.



What makes a methadone overdose even more frightening is that the symptoms of an overdose are not easily identifiable unless someone knows about them. An overdose exhibits symptoms such as irregular breathing, drowsiness, dilated pupils & low blood pressure. Medical practitioners dispensing methadone should adequately inform patients on methadone on how to identify these symptoms of an overdose.



The other great risk of methadone arises from how it interacts with other drugs and substances such as alcohol which can substantially exaggerate the effects of methadone in a person which may lead to severe side effects. It is therefore important to avoid taking alcohol or drugs commonly used as recreation drugs.



However by far the greatest problem with methadone is that it is addictive and people taking it can have a very hard time getting off the drug. The addiction from methadone does not arise out of abuse but rather because of its chemical effects on the body. When a person stops taking methadone his body begins to feel the side effects which can be painful and long lasting. The only relief from these effects would be going back to taking methadone, this then presents a problem to those who want to quit but cannot bear the withdrawal.



http://methadone-withdrawal.com



