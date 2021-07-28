Methanol Market Worth $26.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- The report "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA), Sub-Derivative (UF/PF Resins, Olefins), End-use Industry (Construction, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025", The global methanol market size is expected to grow from USD 24.0 billion in 2020 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Methanol are used across industries, such as Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Appliances, Paints & Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging (PET bottles) and Solvents. In the methanol market, automotive is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these methanol.



The solvents end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global methanol market during the forecast period.

The solvents will continue to highest growing industry in the Methanol market. Due to the huge demand from the pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coating end-use industries. Methanol is the most used solvent in the construction and paint & coating industries. Methanol is used as a laboratory solvent, which is useful for HPLC, UV/VIS spectroscopy, and LCMS due to its low UV cutoff.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global methanol market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Methanol market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the automotive, construction and phramacutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Methanol in the Asia Pacific region.



Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), Methanex Corporation (Canada), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan) are the leading methanol manufacturers, globally.



COVID-19 Impact on the Methanol Market

The global Methanol market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like as Celanese Corporation (Texas), BASF SE (Germany), Methanex Corporation (Canada), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



These players have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of their employees in the US, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for methanol is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to demand from tier 1 manufacturers.



