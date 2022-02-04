Methanol Market Worth $36.3 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2022 -- The report "Methanol Market by Feedstock(Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative(Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA) - Global Forecasts to 2026", size is expected to grow from USD 30.7 billion in 2021 to USD 36.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Methanol are used across industries, such as Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Appliances, Paints & Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging (PET bottles) and Solvents. In the methanol market, automotive is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these methanol.



Browse 653 market data Tables and 93 Figures spread through 512 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Methanol Market by Feedstock(Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative(Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry, and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA) - Global Forecasts to 2026"



Coal is one of the fastest-growing feedstock of the methanol market



Coal is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol feedstock segment from 2021 to 2026. Coal is considered to be the sustainable alternative raw material for large-scale methanol production which is one the important reason for the increase in demand of coal as feedstock of methanol.



MTO/MTP derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



Methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP) is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through methanol, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry. The growing demand for methanol is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries.



Olefins sub-derivative is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



Olefins is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the methanol sub-derivatives segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to high demand of olefins in end-use industries such as building and construction industry. The increase in production of methanol and high feedstock Availability will increase the demand for methanol based sub-dervatives such as olefins.



The solvents end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global methanol market during the forecast period.



The solvents will continue to a highest growing industry in the Methanol market, due to the huge demand from the pharmaceutical, construction, and paints & coating end-use industries. Methanol is the most used solvent in the construction and paint & coating industries. Methanol is used as a laboratory solvent, which is useful for HPLC, UV/VIS spectroscopy, and LCMS due to its low UV cutoff.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global methanol market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Methanol market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of methanol in the automotive, construction and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Methanol in the Asia Pacific region.



Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM Proman Methanol AG, SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. (China), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran) are the leading methanol manufacturers, globally.