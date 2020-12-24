New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Methoxy Propanol Market:



Methoxy Propanol is a water-soluble, colourless liquid, which is highly flammable. It is a derivative of methoxy alcohol. Its worldwide annual production is 100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. Methoxy Propanol is mainly used in manufacturing propylene glycol methyl ether acetate and is also used as an intermediate or direct chemical in chemical processing. It is also used in industrial and commercial products, which also include paints. The global methoxy propanol market size is estimated to reach around USD 994.1 million at the growth rate of 5.6% through 2027.



Market Drivers



The market expansion is driven by the high product demand from various industries due to its application as a direct solvent, chemical intermediate, coalescing agent, pesticide, chemical reagents, and others. It is also used in paint and coatings of different surfaces, dues, varnishes, acrylics, inks, anti freezers, toners, and coolants. The growing demand for consumer electronics is also propelling the growth of the market.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2401



Regional Analysis



In the regional landscape, the market share has been divided among North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the global methoxy propanol market, while the APAC region is forecast to achieve the fastest growth rate of nearly 6.7% through 2027 on account of massive growth in the paints & coatings applications.



Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:



The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2401



The Methoxy Propanol market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Methoxy Propanol market operations and covers:



By Product End-Use:



· Direct Solvent



· Chemical Intermediate



· Coalescing Agent



· Pesticides



· Chemical Reagents



· Others



By Application:



· Industrial Use



· Paints and Coatings



· Electronics Industry



· Automotive Use



· Others



Regional Perspective:



The global Methoxy Propanol market has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Methoxy Propanol market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methoxy-propanol-market



Report Highlights:



Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.



Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Methoxy Propanol market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com