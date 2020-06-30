Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market : ExxonMobil, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sasol Limited, Shell Chemicals, Ineos Solvents

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Several studies regard Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market as a highly versatile and efficient solvent for surface coatings given that it is effective as a solvent and MEK becomes invaluable in formulating high solids coatings. It is worth mentioning that it helps in reducing emissions from coating operations.



The slow evaporation rate of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market has made it an apt alternative for safer air quality. Manufacturers are using methyl ethyl ketone for synthesis of all sorts of coating additives with good performance. Profound use of MEK in paints and coatings is likely to impel industry growth in the ensuing period.



Growth Drivers are

- Growing demand for paints & coatings

- Growth of pharmaceuticals marke



Of late, there has been increased traction for the use of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market in adhesives, giving a competitive edge to stakeholders. Moreover, it is also being used to clean up specific adhesives and latex paints. MEK is prevalently being used in printing landscape given that it has better adhesives attribute.



Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market is also being used as an extraction medium for oils, fats, resins and waxes. The high quality solvent has major properties that have made it ideal for paints, coatings and adhesives.



It is worth mentioning that MEK is an FDA-approved indirect food additive for polymers and adhesives. Besides, MEK has a strong solvent ability for a range of cellulose derivatives, oil, synthetic rubber and fatty acid. Global Market Insights, Inc., has projected methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market size to surpass US$ 3.64 bn by 2022.



It is worth noting that adhesives are expected to be highly sought-after in Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market as manufacturing of products such as shoes has risen considerably in APAC countries. Increased demand for adhesives in countries such as India and China is likely to set the trend and instill confidence among MEK manufacturers.



With the pharmaceutical landscape changing robustly, demand for MEK solvent has soared in the recent years, thereby providing opportunities for the manufacturers MEK solvent to expand their product portfolios.



Use of MEK solvent in drugs has augured well for stakeholders vying to boost their value chain and expand their market penetration.



Decline in crude oil prices owing to prevailing market condition and rising demand for green solvents are likely to act as a roadblock in the growth of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market. Further, several studies have claimed MEK to have inflammability characteristics, thereby derailing the industry growth.



Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market is also expected to witness mergers and acquisitions, while some of the companies may go for product roll outs to expand their footholds in untapped markets. When it comes to coating additives, several manufacturers are using methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) to synthesize all sorts of coating additives with good performance. It certainly appears that MEK market may grow steadily in the next five years, driven by its massive spate of applications.



Largest users of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market are companies that add it to protective surface coatings and manufacturers of adhesives, special lubricating oils, printing inks and paint removers. Of late, several stakeholders have come to the fore to use MEK in cosmetics and drugs.



