Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market: Trends, Top Manufacturers, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast by 2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Rapidly Growing Demand Enhance Growth for Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market



Growing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive and construction sectors fuel growth for the methyl ethyl ketone market. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry boost growth for methyl ethyl ketone market. Use of methyl ethyl ketone along with alcohol in the pharmaceutical industry to make anesthetics, antiseptics, lotions, and medical drugs enhance the growth of the global methyl ethyl ketone market. Furthermore, declining crude oil prices generate opportunities for the methyl ethyl ketone market.



Asia-Pacific Accounts the Largest Holding of Shares in the Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the global methyl ethyl ketone market owing to surging demand from the printing inks industry in developing countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Furthermore, rising pressure for adhesives and printing inks from residential and commercial buildings constructions propel growth for the methyl ethyl ketone market in the region.



Paints and Coatings Segment Holds Dominance in the Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of the application. Based on the application the study includes paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesive, solvent, and other applications. Paints and coatings segment holds dominance in the global methyl ethyl ketone market owing to growing spending in the construction industry and surging growth in the automotive industry. The paints and coatings consist of sub-segments such as specialty, waterborne, powder and solvent-borne coatings. Also, high demand from the automobile industry and electronic industry for powder coatings fuel growth for the methyl ethyl ketone market.



Leading Key Players in the Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Sasol Limited, Arkema Group, SK Energy Co. Ltd., Tasco Chemical Corporation, INEOS Limited, Lanzhou Petrochemical Company, Tonen Chemical Corporation, and Other Companies. Exxon Mobil Corporation acquired 5 million shares in the first nine months of 2019. The purchase consisted of its common stocks for the reserves at a total cost of $414 million.



In May 2019, INEOS Limited announced the completion of the acquisition of Tronox Limited's North American business, National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited for $700 million. Also, in September 2019, INEOS completed the acquisition of composite business from Ashland Global Holdings Inc.



