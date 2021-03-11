New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Increasing demand for methyl isobutyl ketone in the online retailing business coupled with high investments in R&D of methyl isobutyl ketone are fueling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 642.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Methyl Isobutyl Ketone in the paints & coatings applications.



The global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market is forecast to reach USD 1,048.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a sweet and pleasant odor. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Methyl isobutyl ketone for its combination of high solvent activity with low density is very useful in developing high-solids coatings and are highly demanded in the coating industry. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, flavoring agent, food-contact packaging products, and non-edible use pesticide products are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive tire usages are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2403



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are LCY Chemical Corp., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokuyama Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical Development Co Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market is split into:



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



- Direct Solvent

- Chemical Intermediate

- Surface Adherent

- Pesticides

- Chemical Reagents

- Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



- Online Retailing

- Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



- Paints & Coatings

- Rubber & Adhesive

- Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

- Food Packaging & Flavoring

- Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methyl-isobutyl-ketone-market



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the surface coating applications

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for the extracting agent in the dewaxing and deoiling of petroleum products

4.2.2.3. High demand for methyl isobutyl ketone in automotive tire manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2403



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Calcium Propionate Market Size



Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size



Photocatalyst Market Size



Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market Size



Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com