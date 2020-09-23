New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Increasing demand for methyl isobutyl ketone in the online retailing business coupled with high investments in R&D of methyl isobutyl ketone are fueling the market growth.



The global methyl isobutyl ketone market is forecast to reach USD 1,048.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a sweet and pleasant odor. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 642.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Methyl Isobutyl Ketone in the paints & coatings applications.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are LCY Chemical Corp., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokuyama Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical Development Co Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.



The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone industry is segmented into:



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Surface Adherent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others



Regional Outlook of Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone industry

Analysis of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



