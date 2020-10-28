Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026: It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive market. This report has provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.



The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach 1197.2 million by 2025, from 1031.3 million in 2019.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market:



Du Pont



Saint-Gobain



Dow Corning



3M Company



Illinois Tool Works Inc



Scott Bader Company



Parson Adhesive



Henkel Corporation



Scigrip



Arkema S.A



Lord Corporation



Huntsman Corporation



Cyberbond L.L.C



.and Others.



This report segments the Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market on the basis of Types are:



For Composites



For Metals



For Plastics



Other



On the basis of Application, the Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market is segmented into:



For Composites



For Metals



For Plastics



Other



Recent Developments



In April 2017, Sika launched SikaFast-3300 and SikaFast-3500 structural methyl methacrylate adhesives for transportation and industrial assembly applications.

In June 2016, Henkel the company launched Henkel Adhesives Innovation Center (HAIC) in Shanghai, China. With this, the company targets to expand its R&D capabilities for adhesives and provide innovative market-driven solutions to local customers of APAC thereby strengthening the foothold of Henkel in the MMA adhesives market.

In March 2015, ITW Plexus launched a new product, MA515, which is used for bonding small and medium-sized composite and thermoplastic assemblies. It is used to eliminate the problems associated with the bonding of materials such as carbon fiber, polyamide, and poly-dicyclopentadiene (PDCPD). This development is expected to help meet the demand for MMA adhesives, globally.



Important Features that are under Offering and Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Market



–This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.



– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc



– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



– Recent industry trends and developments



– Competitive landscape of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market



– Strategies of Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive players and product offerings



– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



Finally, Methyl Methacrylate Adhesive Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



