The Global Methyl Methacrylate Market is forecast to reach USD 12.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Methacrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, slightly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a methyl ester of methacrylic acid. Methacrylic acid methyl ester is another trade name of this chemical compound. Methyl methacrylate are mostly used in the manufacturing of highly used Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) surface coating & impact modifier for clear rigid polyvinyl chloride and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. The continuous expansion of the PMMA clear sheets, paint & coatings, adhesives, food packaging, mobile and computer casing and paper coating applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages.



Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics and continuous expansion of the transparent acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) uses coupled with the extensive demand for the this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Methyl Methacrylate market and profiled in the report are:



Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., and S.K. Panchal & Co., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Polymerization

Chemical Intermediate

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Polymethyl Methacrylate

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

PVC Impact Modifiers

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Methyl Methacrylate market and its competitive landscape.



