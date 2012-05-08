New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Spain to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Spain MMA industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the MMA industry in Spain. The report covers Spain MMA plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents MMA demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major MMA producers in Spain. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Spain MMA industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- MMA industry supply scenario in Spain from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned MMA plants in Spain with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- MMA industry market dynamics in Spain from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming MMA plants
- Company shares of key MMA producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the MMA industry in Spain
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the MMA industry in Spain
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the MMA industry in Spain
- Understand the market positioning of MMA producers in Spain
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Spain
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Repsol YPF, S.A.,
