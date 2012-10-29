Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 provides an in-depth coverage of Taiwan MMA industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the MMA industry in Taiwan. The report covers Taiwan MMA plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents MMA demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and company shares of the major MMA producers in Taiwan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Taiwan MMA industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- MMA industry supply scenario in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned MMA plants in Taiwan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- MMA industry market dynamics in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming MMA plants
- Company shares of key MMA producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the MMA industry in Taiwan
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the MMA industry in Taiwan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the MMA industry in Taiwan
- Understand the market positioning of MMA producers in Taiwan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Taiwan
Companies Mentioned
Formosa Plastics Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90891/methyl-methacrylate-mma-industry-outlook-in-taiwan-to-2016-.html