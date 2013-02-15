New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of the UK MTBE industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the MTBE industry in the UK. The report covers the UK MTBE plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents MTBE demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major MTBE producers in the UK. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the UK MTBE industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- MTBE industry supply scenario in the UK from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned MTBE plants in the UK with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- MTBE industry market dynamics in the UK from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming MTBE plants
- Company shares of key MTBE producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the MTBE industry in the UK
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the MTBE industry in the UK
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the MTBE industry in the UK
- Understand the market positioning of MTBE producers in the UK
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in the UK
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Total S.A.,, Exxon Mobil Corporation,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Singapore to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in India to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Malaysia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Belgium to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants