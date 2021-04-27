New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The Global Methylene Chloride Marke t is forecast to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methylene Chloride or dichloromethane is a colorless, volatile, nonflammable, slightly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a slight sweet odor. Methylene chloride is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of paint stripper, metal degreaser and paint thinner applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Extraction solvent in the production of decaffeinated coffee, solvent in paints & coatings, and food coloring materials as a fruit & vegetable marking chemicals are some of its chemical applications. It also offers analysis of the top companies operating in the market such as LCY Chemical Corp., ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Maruzen Petrochemicals, Arkema S.A, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Petro China, Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.



The detail-oriented report consists of n pages and is an extensive database of vital information, statistical data, trends, and competitive analysis of the concerned sector. The data obtained from the study is corroborated by industry experts for the readers. The report on the Methylene Chloride industry sheds lights on the latest growth trends and developments along with special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others are also covered in the report.



The report highlights recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions among others. Additionally, the report also discusses the expansion tactics, product portfolio, company overview, financial standing, global position, and production and manufacturing capacity. The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer insights into the competitive landscape.



Regional analysis covers the spread of market in key geographical regions of the world and provides information about production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, trends and demands, market size, market share, technological advancements, product demands, and presence of key players in each region.



Regional Analysis Covers:



- North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)



- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)



- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments. It offers key insights into the segment expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. It also discusses in detail the key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Reagents

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others



