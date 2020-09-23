New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is expected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDI's functional versatility and unique features are likely to stimulate the market demand. Growing demand owing to the availability of cheap labor and land, mainly in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor influencing market growth.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 28.7 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for MDI in end-use industries is likely to drive the market growth.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Wanhua Chemical Group Co., BASF SE, Covestro, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corp, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, Sadara Chemical Company, and Tosoh Corporation among others.



The Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) industry is segmented into:



Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Polymeric MDI

Pure MDI



Raw Material (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Others



Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomer

Adhesive & Sealant

Others



End Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Construction

Furniture & Interiors

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Others



Regional Outlook of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) industry

Analysis of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



