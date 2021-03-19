New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market is expected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDI's functional versatility and unique features are likely to stimulate the market demand. Growing demand owing to the availability of cheap labor and land, mainly in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor influencing market growth.



Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the use of MDI in the construction industry. MDI is being increasingly adopted for making polyurethane foams. They are extensively used in the construction industry as polymeric concrete components, insulating materials, and sealants, among others. MDI is widely used in the production of particle board (bonding of wood) and mold cores for the foundry industry. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), heating and cooling account for approximately 56% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the most significant energy expense for most homes. With rising energy costs, there is a growing interest in making homes and buildings more energy efficient.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The escalation in demand from emerging nations like China and India will contribute towards the growth of the market. According to the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA), India will consume 1 kg of polyurethane (a major product made by combining MDI with polyols) per capita by 2020 at 1200,000 TPA. Growing end-user industries like automotive, construction, and electronics among others are forecasted to drive the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market and profiled in the report are:



Wanhua Chemical Group Co., BASF SE, Covestro, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corp, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, Sadara Chemical Company, and Tosoh Corporation among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Polymeric MDI

Pure MDI



Raw Material (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Crude Oil

Propylene

Aniline

Benzene

Others



Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomer

Adhesive & Sealant

Others



End Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Construction

Furniture & Interiors

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing adoption of MDI across various end-use industries



3.1.2. Increasing demand of MDI for various applications



Chapter 4. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.3. Market positioning



10.4. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. BASF SE



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Type Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Covestro AG



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Type Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Dow Chemical Company



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Type Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Everchem Specialty Chemicals



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Type Insights



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.5. Hunstman Corporation



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



11.5.3. Type Insights



11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market and its competitive landscape.



