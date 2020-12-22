New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- A fungicide, metominostrobin, is commonly used under the name 'strobilurins' in farming. It is immensely popular in agricultural in terms of preventing and restricting fungal attacks on wheat, rice, kidney beans, soya beans, corn, and cotton. Although, metominostrobin is primarily designed for preventing attacks on rice plantations, however, its action remains the same and shows similar effects in different crops. The Metominostrobin market is to grow exponentially, registering an impressive growth rate during the projected period of 2020-2027.



Market Drivers



The market for metominostrobin is wide and caters to distinct requirements of plant market. Therefore, a broad range of applications of this fungicide in the agricultural/plant market is primarily promoting the market growth, although a large number of fungal protection chemicals are still under research, metominostrobin has shown a remarkable progression in terms of protecting various crops from fungal attacks, especially the rice which is prone to many kinds of attacks. This factor is substantially contributing to overall market growth. Additionally, constant rivalry among market players for engaging in more robust methods of pesticide and growing research and development activities in agriculture are other crucial factors promoting the growth of the market.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Metominostrobin business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Metominostrobin market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



· Bayer CropScience



· Sumitomo Corporation



· Shionogi



· Syngenta



· Jiangsu Furun Biochemical Technology



· Summit Agro China



Metominostrobin Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



· Granules (GR)



· Suspension Concentrate (SC)



· Others



Metominostrobin Market Segmentation, by Application Outlook:



· Cereals and Grains



· Fruits and Vegetable



· Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Metominostrobin market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Metominostrobin market is classified into the following regions:



· North America (the U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



