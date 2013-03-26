Metro 1 Leases Midtown Retail Building at the Entrance to Design District to Anima Domus

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Anima Domus, South Florida’s premiere destination for contemporary Italian home furnishings, is thrilled to announce it will be relocating to a beautifully crafted 5,800 square foot space in the Midtown neighborhood of Miami just south of the Miami Design District, doubling the size of its current showroom.



The new space is expected to open in the fall of 2013 with the support of Metro 1, South Florida’s first commercial real estate investment and services firm to focus on serving the region’s urban core markets.



Anima Domus has held a strong presence in the Miami Design District for more than three years. This increase in space reflects the double-digit growth that Anima Domus has enjoyed since its installation in the area and its undoubted dedication to meet customer demand for the finest Italian design and forward-thinking products in today’s contemporary furnishings market.



“After deeply evaluating all the available options in the market, staying within the Design District/Midtown/Wynwood area is the most important aspect to continue to project Anima Domus as one of the leaders and trend setting companies in our market. We believe that that is where our city will keep growing, and the new location is within the heart of that whole area,” says Marconi Naziazeni, owner of Anima Domus.



Midtown has seen some of the most exciting and promising developments in commercial and residential real estate in recent years. The area has been intelligently planned for modern urban living, and the continued development of this area means that options for shopping, dining, and entertainment are constantly increasing and developing the Midtown area which is, together with the Miami Design District and Wynwood, widely considered as one of the hottest new communities in South Florida.



“We are very proud to have Anima Domus join the Metro 1 family. They are a respected company with an impeccable taste for great service, unmatched quality and superb design. Their arrival in the area will further solidify North Miami Avenue and 36th Street as a new, vibrant, and successful destination for many high-end furniture dealers,” says Tony Cho, CEO of Metro 1.



The new space will boast dedicated parking for its clients, and intelligent displays of Anima Domus’ robust selection of



high-quality, contemporary home furnishings with the likes of renowned European manufacturers such as CLEI, Porada, Cattelan Italia, Henzel, Cierre Imbottiti, Driade, among many others, in a larger capacity than it’s current showroom.



About Anima Domus

Anima Domus was founded in 1998 by Marconi and Silvia Naziazeni and grew from a small family operation into Miami’s premiere destination for high-end contemporary Italian home furnishings. With its emphasis on understanding the needs of each one of its clients and catering to those needs, Anima Domus has become a leading resource for interior furnishings in South Florida. Anima Domus extends special consideration for the trade, offering services such as project development, fabric selection, custom wall units, space saving solutions and closet development that are geared specifically toward facilitating an easier purchasing process for its trade clients.



About Metro 1

Miami’s Urban Real Estate Leader



Founded in 2005 by Tony Cho, Metro 1 is a forward-thinking, full-service real estate brokerage and investment firm that is dedicated to providing professional real estate services for the next generation of smart and sustainable urban growth.



Metro 1 offers a full range of real estate services to a prestigious roster of clients and partners worldwide through its two subsidiary companies: Metro 1 Commercial, an elite commercial real estate brokerage, management, and investment firm that provides world-class services to commercial real estate owners, investors and occupiers throughout South Florida; and Metro 1 Properties, an independent residential and commercial realty company with a dedicated division that offers world-class development sales services for mixed-use and sustainable urban infill projects across the region. For more information, please visit us online at http:/www.metro1.com