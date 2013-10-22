Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Metro in Germany: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering Metro's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Germany.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in Germany. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market share and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The cash and carry market in Germany was impacted due to the Eurozone debt crisis that resulted in low consumer confidence and eventually led to a below-par performance. This is expected to continue during 2013. Furthermore, the electrical and electronics specialists retail market in Germany witnessed marginal decline during 2013 and this trend is expected to continue during the period up to 2017. The rising competition from online retailers and weak consumer sentiment is hurting the store based sales of German retailers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Metro's operations and strategy in Germany. Additionally, it presents market share and the investment strategies of the company's key competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in Germany and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Metro's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Germany. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Germany.



An insightful analysis of Metro in Germany, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for Metro and its key competitors in Germany. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

Weak consumer spending is likely to hamper the growth of retail sales in the country.



Key Highlights

Metro plans to make an investment of EUR500 million (US$643 million) towards hypermarket store upgrades over the next three years.



The retailer plans to increase its presence in the country by establishing new smaller Media Market stores.



Companies Mentioned



Metro Germany, Metro



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144658/metro-in-germany-local-profile-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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