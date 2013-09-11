Metro in India: Local Profile, 2013 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Metro in India: Local Profile, 2013" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Metro's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in India.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in India. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The relatively stable economy and the positive outlook increased competition in the Indian domestic retail industry. The existing competition in the industry is expected to intensify further, as the investment by foreign retailers which was initially restricted mainly to the Business2Business segment, is now allowed in the Business2Consumer segment, as well.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Metro's operations and strategy in India. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in India and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Metro's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in India. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in India.
An insightful analysis of Metro in India, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Metro and its key competitors in India. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Cumbersome government rules and regulations, infrastructural bottlenecks, and economic slowdown are the key issues which will have an impact on the retail market in India.
Retailer's operational inefficiencies such as logistical problems, storage costs and wastage will also impact the retail industry as a whole in the country.
Key Highlights
During 2013, Metro India plans to focus on consolidating its operations, besides opening new stores at Bhopal and Jabalpur.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metro India, Metro
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