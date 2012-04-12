Metro in India: Local Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Metro in India: Local Profile' to its offering.



This is a comprehensive report covering Metro's operations in India. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Metro India's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Companies Mentioned

Metro India, Metro AG, Cash and carries and warehouse clubs, India



Scope

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Metro in India. It is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Metro's India strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in India. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in India.



An insightful analysis of Metro India providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Metro and its key competitors in India. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides key financial and operational performance data for Metro India for 2006-2010.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Metro's operations in India with information on its history, store formats, private labels, and news and key employee biographies.



The report identifies Metro's India strategy and provides market share and expansion plans of the company and its key competitors in India.



Key Highlights

Metro plans to concentrate on its core Cash and Carry business in India and has no plans to enter the multi brand retail segment.



Metro India plans to open 8-10 stores annually during the period 2012-2015.



In February 2012, Metro India opened its 10th store in East Delhi's Karkardooma area.



