Metro in Italy: Local Profile

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Product Synopsis: This is a detailed report covering Metro’s store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Italy.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Metro’s operations in Italy. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Retailers in Italy have struggled, as weak economic conditions have led to reduced consumer spending. This has increased the importance of providing value to customers, such as through private label products.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Metro Italy’s operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Metro’s operations in Italy and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company’s local operations.



The report presents Metro’s Italy strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in Italy. It provides information on the retailers’ store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in Italy.



An insightful analysis of Metro Italy providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Metro and its key competitors in Italy. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company’s key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Highlights

Metro has continued to increase its presence in the country, despite the weak economic conditions.



Metro plans to increase its online presence in the country and the company’s purchase of a majority share in Redcoon GmbH is key to this.



The company also plans to focus on private labels, building on the previous launch of the ok. KOENIC, PEAQ, and ISY brands in the country."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/metro-in-italy-local-profile-report-537650