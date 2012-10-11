Metro Traffic School Announces Full Curriculum Courses for First Time Drivers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Metro Driving School also offers a full core curriculum for first time drivers, as well as experienced drivers. They specialize in providing customized course structure to their students, according to their needs and preferences. The duration of such courses can vary anywhere between 1.5 hours (refresher course for experienced students) to 6 hours (for beginners). Over the years, Metro Traffic School has helped many first time drivers in passing the Florida Driving Test by equipping them with the skills necessary to do so; therefore, obtaining their driving license for the first time. Students in Miami will then be ready to clear the toughest test of all: the driving test of Miami.



Metro Traffic School also offers both of the DUI programs in the state of Florida (Level 1 and Level 2). These DUI programs are required in order for drivers to reinstate their license, which has been suspended due to their DUI incident or a charge relating to a controlled substance. The DUI programs were brought up at a time when DUI cases were on the rise in Florida. Since the introduction of this program, DUI incidents have decreased drastically, which is a true testament to the fact that this program is making the streets of Florida safer.



Metro Traffic School also offers each and every one of the courses necessary for drivers with traffic tickets, seeking to prevent points from being assessed to their license or satisfy a court requirement. Students of this school can attend traffic school courses through three different modes: classroom, online, or DVD/VHS. This has greatly helped many people who may not have the time to attend regular classes by enabling them to undergo traffic school without the need to attend a live classroom course. Metro Traffic School also offers the First Time Driver Drug & Alcohol course for students preparing to pass their Permit Practice Test in Florida.



Metro Traffic School is a non-profit organization recognized by the state of Florida and the Department of Highway safety and Motor Vehicles. The main motive behind the establishment of this school was to make the streets of Florida safer by imparting effective driving lessons to individuals; thus making them responsible and skilled drivers. Since it is a non-profit organization, Metro Traffic School provides these services at very low rates, enabling it to offer the lowest prices in Florida. The instructors employed by this Florida traffic school are highly skilled and fulfill all the mandatory requirements (as required by the law) in order to declare them as competent instructors that may provide driving lessons to others. To learn more visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com/