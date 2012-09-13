Metro Traffic School Expands Its Services by Providing Online Florida Driving Test

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, the non-profit agency approved by the state of Florida, expands it services by providing Florida driving test online. Anyone under the age of 18 years is eligible to complete Florida driving test online. It does not matter where, how or with whom one completes the 4 hour first time driver drug and alcohol program.



Even if someone has completed the first time drivers course in a classroom with Metro Traffic School or any other driving school, they are still eligible to register for their online Florida driving test. The exam must be taken by those getting a learner’s permit or restricted license and those getting a Florida driver license. They also offer Florida driving handbook to prepare for the exams.



The renowned Florida Traffic School also offers the best driving lessons in Florida and Miami. The Florida driving school has highly trained professionals who assist students in making informed decisions in their Florida traffic school course curriculum. Their courses are designed to fit the needs of each of the students through live classes, internet classes and DVD classes. The video or DVD course is an alternative solution for those students who would also like to enjoy the flexibility of completing the course in the comfort of their home, yet do not feel comfortable navigating their way around the internet or a computer.



The driving lessons offered in Miami and Florida by Metro Traffic School consists of individual lessons that are of 1.5 hours in length. This program is also suitable for beginners or people simply needing a refresher. The lessons offered will help students to increase driver and passenger awareness on the roadways and will help them know the traffic rules of Florida.



Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles to offer a full core curriculum for DUI, First Time Drivers and Traffic School Programs. The principal goal and mission of online driving school in FL is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share.