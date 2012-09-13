Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Metro Traffic School has launched Florida Driving Handbook 2012 with required additions, contents for better preparation for driving test. This book is handy for experienced drivers as well as for freshers. For drivers convenience, they have launched the version 2012 in English and Spanish languages. They have develop the curriculum in a precise manner which is easy and takes less time of learners.



Spokesperson of Miami Traffic School stated, “We feel great to announce our newer version of Florida Driving Handbook 2012 with free online version. You need free Adobe Reader to read the free online version of driving manual organized by Florida Traffic School. We have made it precise and easy to understand so that you will enjoy studying this Florida Driving Handbook. Feel free to share this information with your friends who are getting ready to take the Florida driving test. You can also join our ADI 12 program.”



Florida Traffic School's Handbook 2012 and ADI 12 are provided by the Florida DMV, and thoroughly updated. This is a perfect source for all the rules and regulations for Florida drivers. If anyone is trying for first driver’s license in Florida, the driver handbook is the required study guide to prepare for the Florida driving test. This handbook provides basic information to be a safe driver and understand Florida’s traffic laws and regulations. This information, along with practicing responsible safe driving can help drivers, passengers and other highway users. It will teach the basic information one will need to know to pass the Florida driving test. By studying the Florida driving handbook, drivers will learn rules of the road, and will also learn how to be safe on the road.



Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles to offer a full core curriculum for DUI, driving handbook and traffic school programs. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share. They are in the business to save lives.



To know more visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com.