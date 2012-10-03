Metro Traffic School in Florida Launches Their New Informative Driving Handbook

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, the leading traffic school in Florida, has launched the 2012 Florida Driving Handbook with improved content for all those who wish to obtain a driver license. For the reader’s convenience, they have released the new 2012 version in both English and Spanish on www.metrotrafficschool.com. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) has prepared this handbook in a precise manner, which is easy to read and understand.



The spokesperson for Miami Traffic School stated, “We feel great to announce that we are now offering the new 2012 version of the Florida Driving Handbook online for free. All you need is the free version of Adobe Reader to access the free online version of the driving handbook. The handbook contains all the important guidelines about Florida’s traffics rules and regulations. The DHSMV has made it precise and easy to understand so that you will enjoy studying this Florida Driving Handbook. Feel free to share this information with your friends who are getting ready to take the Florida driving test for their Florida license.”



The 2012 Florida Driving Handbook is provided by the Florida DMV, and has been updated with the latest information. If anyone is trying to obtain their first driver’s license in Florida, the driver’s handbook is the required study material to prepare for the test. This handbook provides basic information to be a safe driver and is a perfect source for all the rules and regulations concerning Florida drivers. It will teach the basic information necessary to pass the Florida driving test. By studying the Florida Driving Handbook, drivers will not only learn the rules of the road, but also learn how to be mindful of others who you share the road with.



Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. They offer a full core curriculum for driving lessons, DUI and traffic school programs. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve their driving skills, and in turn, make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share. They are in the business of making our streets a safer place.



