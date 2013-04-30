Metro Traffic School Launches Online Driving Test

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Metro Traffic School offers the online driving test for anyone under the age of 18 that is seeking a Learner’s Permit. Regardless of how or where the student has completed the First Time Driver course, one can still register for Metro Traffic School’s online Permit Test. The Permit Practice Test in Florida is a great way to prepare for the online Permit Test, which is comprised of two sections, consisting of 20 multiple choice questions each. Upon passing the Permit Test, one can acquire their first time driving license, which is for those who have been trained in regards to their responsibilities while driving, as well as the traffic laws and operation of motor vehicles in the State of Florida.



According to statistics, Miami is among the top 10 worst cities for drivers. It is more likely that a driver would be involved in a car accident in Miami, Florida than in most cities. Due to this, Metro Traffic School has state-certified instructors who specialize in defensive driving who train students how to drive after acquiring their Learner’s Permit. They start with the fundamentals, emphasizing on road rules and regulations, and work their way up to prepare the driver for the Miami Driving Test.



They offer driving lessons in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They offer two packages at discounted prices. One can either register for two lessons of an hour and a half each (3 hours), or four lessons for an hour and a half each (6 hours). They also offer a refresher course for those who either need a bit of work in a certain area or two, or have not driven in a long time.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School is an online traffic school that offers several driving lesson programs. Metro Traffic School is the best traffic school in Florida. Their courses are designed to fit each student’s needs through either live, online or DVD courses. All driving lessons are given by state-certified instructors in a dual brake equipped car. All programs are available throughout Florida. They are committed to their relentless pursuit to deliver the highest degree of information for optimum driver safety.



