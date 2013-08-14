Metro Traffic School Now Introduces Florida Driver's Handbook for First Time Drivers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, a pioneer among Florida based driving schools, now introduces Florida driver's handbook for the first time drivers. This handbook not only includes driving lessons but also all the necessary information in order to clear the driving test and obtain a valid driving license in Florida. It provides aid to novice drivers while getting a first time driving license.



Their Florida driver’s handbook acts as a source to know about all the rules and regulations for Florida drivers. This driver handbook is a study guide to prepare for the Florida driving test, if the driver is trying to get a first time license in Florida.



“The Florida driver’s manual below provides basic information to be a safe driver and understand Florida’s traffic laws and regulations. This information, along with practicing responsible safe driving can help protect yourself, your passengers and others on the highway. It will teach you the basic information you will need to know to pass the Florida driving test. By studying the Florida driver’s handbook, you will learn the rules of the road, and you will also learn how to be safe on the road.”, said a representative from this Florida's online traffic school.



This handbook consists of nine sections, namely DHSMV contact information, the Florida driver license, obtaining your license / id card, driving privilege, driving safety, signals, signs and pavement markings, vehicle equipment, driving school providers and the study questions.



This handbook is available in English and Spanish. A user with a free Adobe Reader can read the free online version of the latest Florida driver’s manual. In fact, one can also share this link with friends who are getting ready to take the Florida driving test to help others.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their lowest price Florida Driving School requirements. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course.



For further information, please visit: www.metrotrafficschool.com

Contact Address :-

7500 N.W.

25th Street

#119 Miami, FL 33122

Phone: 305-513-0063