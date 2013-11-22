Metro Traffic School Now Offers Courses for Traffic Tickets and Suspended Driver's Licenses

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Metro traffic school is now all set to handle traffic tickets and suspended driver’s licenses with their special courses. These courses are designed with driver’s needs in mind.



With these courses, student drivers get the full opportunity to explore various domains related to safe driving. These courses involve multiple modes of learning and thus, students can decide accordingly. These renowned courses available at Metro Traffic School include online courses, DVD courses and classroom courses.



The goal at Metro Traffic School is to educate drivers and help them overcome any license suspension or traffic tickets. To make learning convenient, various packages have been tailored; these packages include everything from permit practice tests to licenses. Students can also get discounted packages like a three-hour package consisting of two lessons, a six-hour package consisting of four lessons, or an individual driving lesson of 1.5 hours in length, just to name a few.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Metro Traffic School offers our students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their Florida Traffic School requirements. Our highly trained and experienced professionals will assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Our programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. Metro Traffic School is committed to delivering excellence in Traffic Safety education.”



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their lowest price Florida Driving School requirements. Their highly-trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make our streets a safer place for all drivers to share.



For further information, please visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com.



Contact Address

7500 N .W. 25th Street #119

Miami, FL 33122

Phone: 305-513-0063