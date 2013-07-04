Metro Traffic School Now Offers Driving Lessons for Florida Driving Test

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, an acclaimed Florida driving school now offers driving lessons for Florida driving test. These lessons provide a complete hands-on experience to get their student drivers ready for their first time driving license. This Florida school of driving offers customizable packages that may include the First Time Driver course, DMV Permit test, behind the wheel driving lessons, etc.



Their driving lessons are given by State-certified instructors in a car equipped with a dual-brake system. Students can save money by registering for one of their discounted packages: a 3-hour package divided into 2 lessons, or a 6-hour package divided into 4 lessons. These lessons can be customized, and the student can be picked up and dropped off any day of the week, and at any time that is most convenient for them.



Aside from the hands-on driving lessons, all the other courses can be completed in classroom, online or via DVD. A representative from their Florida online traffic school elaborated, “The main benefit of completing our FL Driving school online course is the fact that you can do it at your own pace, based on your schedule, any day, and at any time. Our Florida Online Driving School course was designed for the sake of the student’s convenience.” He further added, “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can simply save your time before logging off, and upon logging back in, it will take you directly to where you left off. That way, you can complete it within a few days or in-between any activities you may have planned for the day.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their Florida Driving School requirements at the lowest price. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School courses. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. Driving lessons are also available, which are completed behind the wheel of a vehicle.



