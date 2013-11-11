Metro Traffic School Now Offers First Time Driving License Program to Students

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, offers the First Time Driving license program and Drug and Alcohol Course. This is a state mandated four hour course that all first-time drivers need for their orientation program.



While discussing the importance of the program, one of the spokespersons at Metro Traffic School stated, “Metro Traffic School has launched the first time driving license program meant especially for students. We provide all the required courses to suit Florida Traffic School requirements along with highly-trained professionals who will assist students in making informed decisions in their Florida traffic school course curriculum.”



Their First Time Driving License program provides an online test that can be taken by anyone under the age of 18. All potential first time drivers, such as students or those who have never possessed a driver’s license in any other state or foreign country, must complete this course or its equivalent.



Metro Traffic School also offers the most up-to-date driving courses for beginners as well as for those who just need a refresher course. Their driving lessons in Miami, FL emphasize road rules and regulations, ensuring that candidates learn to drive correctly. The courses are suitable for everyone, whether they know how to drive or just want to improve their driving skills. The instructors in Miami are also known for understanding the candidate’s requirements and aim to deliver complete satisfaction.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School is an online traffic school that offers several driving lesson programs. Metro Traffic School is the best traffic school in Florida. Their courses are designed to fit each student’s needs through either live, online or DVD courses. All driving lessons are given by state-certified instructors in a dual brake-equipped car. All programs are available throughout Florida. They are committed to their relentless pursuit to deliver the highest degree of information for optimum driver safety.



For more information, please visit: http://www.metrotrafficschool.com.