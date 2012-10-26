Metro Traffic School, Now Offers Florida Permit Test Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, a non-profit agency, now offers the Florida Permit Test Online. It offers the Florida Permit test online for students under the age of 18. The Florida Permit Test (DMV Permit Test) can be completed online. Completion of this test will grant eligibility for student to obtain a Florida Driving Permit prior to driving.



Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible to complete the Florida DMV Permit Test online! However, for this test, one must first complete the 4-hour First Time Driver Drug and Alcohol program. The exam must be taken by those getting a learners permit or restricted license and those getting a Florida Driver License. The exam consists of two sections (Road Signs, Road Rules) consisting of 20 multiple choice questions each. They also assist one in preparing for this Florida Permit test through its Florida Driving Handbook.



Metro Traffic School is also a well-known Driving School in Florida. Students can choose their individual lessons which are 1.5 hours in length or students can save money with a discounted 3 hour package divided into 2 lessons or 6 hour package divided into 4 lessons. The more hours students purchase, the more they save on each 1.5 lesson. They do pick up their students from their home, school, or office within Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County. If anyone is looking for an insurance discount, the 6 hour course meets insurance industry standards. Teen drivers must be eligible and obtain a learner's permit prior to driving. All driving instruction is given by State Certified instructors in a dual-brake equipped car.



About Metro Traffic School

About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles. They offer a full core curriculum for DUI programs, First Time Drivers and Traffic School courses. The principal goal and mission of this online driving school in FL is to enable students to make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share.