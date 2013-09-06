Metro Traffic School Now Offers Florida Traffic School Courses for New Drivers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, a well-known driving school now offers Florida traffic school courses for new drivers. These courses include different methods of learning, and students can decide according to their convenience. These methods include online, classroom and DVD courses.



With their online driving classes for new drivers, Metro Traffic School offers the best solutions for students that are short on time. Students can complete it a section at a time. You can split the course up into days, weeks or even months! A Metro Traffic School representative said, “If you want to complete the online driving school course during your lunch break or any time you are free, our online course gives you that ability.”



This Florida driving school also focuses a lot upon the quality of driving training they provide. Metro Traffic School offers driving lessons in dual brake-equipped cars taught by State Certified instructors. Metro Traffic School offers numerous discounted packages for the new drivers. These packages include everything from the First Time Driver (Drug & Alcohol course) to the DMV Permit Test, of which they also offer the practice test for it. Once th student has their permit, they can choose from numerous driving lesson packages, consisting of anywhere from 2 to 8 lessons! These courses adapt to the specific needs of each individual student.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their Florida Driving School requirements at the lowest price. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in return, make our streets a safer place for all drivers to share.



For further information, please visit: http://www.metrotrafficschool.com/classes.htm



Contact Address:

7500 N.W. 25th Street, #119

Miami, FL 33122

Phone: 305-513-0063