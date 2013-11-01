Metro Traffic School Now Offers Permit Practice Test in Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Carrying forward its commitment to driver safety education, Metro Traffic School is now offering a Permit Practice Test in Florida. Training programs and courses have been organized in a methodical and effective manner to attain this objective. Metro traffic school has acquired the approval of the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles and is dedicated to providing all the requisite information and training, to make sure their students emerge from their school as better and more responsible drivers.



Offering the Florida DMV permit test online puts an end to long waits, and even those living outside Miami are eligible to take the test. Also, those who have already attended a first time driver course from any other driving school can register for Metro Traffic School's online Florida Permit Test. The test is open for those with a learner’s permit or restricted license, and first time driving license seekers. The test is divided into two categories dealing with road signs and road rules.



Speaking about the mission of this online driving school a representative stated, “Our relentless pursuit to deliver the highest degree of information for optimum driver safety is our commitment to our students. The core value of each and every Metro Traffic School representative is to exceed all federal, state and local standards in highway traffic safety. We look forward to helping you save a life today.”



The school's driving training sessions and courses facilitate drivers with better driving skills and an in-depth knowledge about the rules and regulations of the state. The driving lessons at Metro traffic school are apt for beginners to attain proficiency on the road.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all the required courses to meet Florida Driving School requirements at the lowest price. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course.



For further information visit: http://www.metrotrafficschool.com