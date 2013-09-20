Metro Traffic School Now Provides Online Driving Lessons for Beginners

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, one of the trusted driving schools in Florida, has recently started online driving lessons for first time drivers. The school has the approval of the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. The goal of these classes is to provide thorough assistance to student drivers who are not able to join regular classes in order to obtain their driver’s license.



The driving classes at this best traffic school in Florida are conducted as per the instruction of State Certified instructors, and for added protection the used cars used are dual equipped. In addition to this, DUI programs are also being offered at this driving school with the view to help people with DUI cases whether it is driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving charges or any kind of drug related charges.



There are special and exclusive packages being offered by this Florida driving school that include permit practice tests and a prep course. The packages are being offered at highly economical rates. For instance, the 8 hour course includes 16 sessions of 30 minutes, and students can sign in and log out as many times depending upon their needs and ease.



Registration for this course is done via the Internet and the procedure involves answering ten security questions and creating a unique password. A representative described the online courses by stating, “The main benefit of completing our FL Driving school online course is the fact that you can do it at your own pace, based on your schedule. If you are a student and have 15 minutes available between classes, simply log on to your FL Driving School online account for the 10 minutes. Just be sure to save your time before exiting and you just completed 10 minutes of your required hours.”



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their lowest price Florida Driving School requirements. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make our streets a safer place for all drivers to share.



For further information, please visit: http://metrotrafficschool.com/driving_lessons.htm



Contact Address:-

7500 N.W.

25th Street

#119 Miami, FL 33122

Phone: 305-513-0063