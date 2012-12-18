Metro Traffic School Offers 4-Hour First Time Driving License Test & DMV Permit Test

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, a Miami driving school approved by the state of Florida has announced that it will be offering the 4-Hour First Time Driving course & DMV Permit Test to candidates. Keeping in mind that students are busy with school, extra-curricular activities, work, or studying, the organization has introduced an online version of the First Time Driving License test.



The flexible course is available for all those who are seeking a Permit Test in Florida. Anyone under the age of 18 is eligible to complete the Florida Permit Test online! It does not matter how, where, or with whom one has completed the 4-hour First Time Driver Drug and Alcohol program, they are still eligible to register for the online Florida Driving Test.



The online Florida Driving Test can be taken by those getting a learner’s permit or restricted license, as well as those getting a Florida Driver License. The Florida Permit Online Exam consists of two sections consisting of 20 multiple choice questions each. They also offer driving lessons in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach that will serve students well! Their Miami Driving Lessons will prepare the novice for the ultimate driving test, Miami and Hialeah!



About Metro Traffic School

Metro traffic school is approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles to offer a variety of programs, such as the First Time Driver (Drug and Alcohol course), DMV Permit Test, Behind the Wheel Training (Driving Lessons), Traffic School courses for traffic tickets and suspended driver’s licenses, and lastly, Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Metro Driving School was established with the motive of making the streets of Florida safer by imparting comprehensive driving education to individuals.



