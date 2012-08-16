Metro Traffic School Offers a Full Core Curriculum for First-time Drivers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles to offer a full core curriculum of driver safety courses, including the first–time drivers. The first-time drivers, Drug and Alcohol course provided by the FL driving school online is a state mandated 4 hour first time driver course for new drivers. To be eligible for a driving permit or Florida Driving license, all persons who will be first time drivers like teenagers or those who have never possessed a driver’s license in any other state or a foreign country must complete this course.



The principle mission of the renowned FL driving school online is to enable students to improve their driving skills and in turn make the streets a safer place for all the drivers to share. They provide various online driving courses that will fit every individual’s need. They also provide the Florida driving permit test online for anyone under the age of 18. They will help eligible student drivers obtain a Florida driving permit prior to driving. The online exam can be taken in order to get a learner permit or restricted license in Florida.



Metro Traffic School is a well-known driving school in Florida that also provides driving lesson packages consisting 1.5 hours, 3 hours, 6 hours or our full program. The full program consists of a total of 30 hours. It includes 6 hours of behind the wheel driving lessons, 6 hours observation in the car and 18 hours of classroom education. These lessons will help students to increase driver and passenger awareness on the roadways and will help them be aware of the traffic laws of Florida before going for driving test in Miami. Metro Traffic School also provides a handbook that has all the necessary information that will help people appearing for driving test in Miami.



Metro traffic school's unique approach to teaching is interactive and extremely tailored to the needs of each student. This ensures that each student has a unique experience at their own pace and based on their strengths, weaknesses and a thorough driving education that will lead to a lifetime of safe driving. Furthermore, a simple traffic safety experience through our traffic school program will help our students keep a good driver’s license record. For further information and details visit www.metrotrafficschool.com.